"I come to you today really pretty excited and pleased with what I saw over Memorial Day weekend," said Governor John Carney Tuesday afternoon. "I went down to Rehoboth [Beach] to see firsthand the situation on the ground, and the boardwalk and beach in Rehoboth, and then in Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park...It was Memorial Day, so a solid day for Delawareans, particularly those who have family members who made the ultimate sacrifice in wars and conflicts in past history, but also a somber day as we remember those who have succumbed to COVID-19 over the last three months."
Carney took a moment to gloat Tuesday during his bi-weekly update on the First State's efforts to combat novel coronavirus COVID-19, proud of Delaware citizens who took precautions when gathering outdoors safely during the holiday weekend, and pointing out Delaware did it more cautiously than some of its neighbors.
"It was a day to feel good about the progress that we've made in Delaware," he said. "I've been looking forward to this weekend for some time to determine whether we could get through a reopening at our beach communities in a way that was safe, at the risk of pubic health, and I thought that's what I saw."
He pointed out he didn't mean for his comments to be taken as an attack on neighboring states, only that he was proud to see his citizens heeding the advice of public health officials.
"I only point out that contrast to express gratitude to people Delaware and others who came to Delaware--with a 14-day quarantine--to enjoy our beaches there, but did it in a way that as responsible and reflected an awareness of neighbors and everyone around you," he said. "I think it is a good indication that Delawareans do think of themselves as a state of neighbors, and treat one another as their neighbor, and are conscious of the fact that their actions affect their neighbor, particularly those who are vulnerable citizens...and I just want to express gratitude to all those folks."
He pointed to the safety plans he saw in action while touring Delaware's beach communities: social distancing, masks, and a concern for one another as people enjoyed the nice weather.
"As I was on the boardwalk yesterday in Rehoboth Beach, with the requirement to wear a facemask on the boardwalk, I would say 80% or more of the folks on the boardwalk were wearing face masks. And contrast just a couple weeks ago when that was not the case."
The governor used photographic evidence of his claims, showing graphics of what Delaware looked like and what it looked like in Maryland.
"The next shot is just a shot of Ocean City [Maryland]," Carney said. "It's very different. If I had seen this yesterday on the boardwalk in Rehoboth, we would've been having a really hard discussion today, I think. But we didn't, and I think that's an indicator of Delawareans really leaning in and that we are a state of neighbors. That looks more like what we saw on the boardwalk and the beaches the weekend before Saint Patrick's Day and it really forced us to take stronger action."
Carney had previously expressed surprise at Maryland's handling of beach reopenings, as the states had been working closely together through much of the pandemic, but the decision was seemingly made in early May without consulting Carney regarding beach reopenings.
"That's probably the toughest decision that we have coming up, and I had hoped to kind of coordinate that with with Governor Hogan and we have been calling his office...down there. We were not coordinated with, obviously," Carney said on Tuesday, May 5.
On Friday, May 8, Carney said:
"I had a conversation with Governor Hogan after the mayor of Ocean City came out with his surprise announcement to open the beaches in an unfettered way," he said "Turns out, the mayor walked that back a little bit and said that they would only be open in a more limited way and only for Maryland residents or Ocean City residents, something like that...We will look at the effect there in Ocean City and see if that provides us any guidance."