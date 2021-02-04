Governor John Carney ordered Thursday that health care providers and pharmacies must provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free and set a date for raising occupancy for indoor businesses and organizations to 50% capacity.
At 8 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, occupancy for restaurants, retail locations, gyms, houses of worship, arts venues, and other business locations will increase to, but not exceed, 50% capacity, and restrictions like social distancing must remain in place.
“We are administering more vaccines each day, and we continue to see improvement in our COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations statewide. That’s good news, but it’s no reason to let our guard down,” said Carney. “We need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably across our state. That is a priority. And we need to limit community spread of this virus. We know what works. Until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Let's stay vigilant.”
In his sixth modification to the Ombibus State of Emergency Declaration, Carney said providers of the vaccine could face fines and reduction in supply if they are caught gouging citizens.
Vaccine providers must also submit demographics, including race, within 24 hours of inoculation so the state can get a more complete picture on who's being vaccinated after 31% of data submitted did not include race. The data the state does possess shows a lack of minorities being vaccinated.
Also at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 12, youth and amateur sports tournaments may also resume as long as an opening plan is approved by the Division of Public Health. Traveling to out-of-state tournaments no longer requires self-quarantining, though it is still recommended. Players can also have two fans in attendance at games; they're currently limited to one. Schools are permitted to enact tougher retrictions.
Beginning immediately on Thursday, February 4, a modification was made specifically to the price gouging on vaccines, and permits voting via absentee ballots for any municipal election in 2021.