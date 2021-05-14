Delaware officials will lift the state's mask mandate on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Governor John Carney announced late Friday, May 14, 2021, that Delawareans or visitors to the First State will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors with individuals who are not a part of their household at that time.
“It’s clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and protective against infection and serious illness,” said Governor Carney. “Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic. For our neighbors who aren’t vaccinated, the message is clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and those you love. In the meantime, Delawareans who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to wear masks in public places.”
All Delawareans should continue to follow CDC guidelines relating to mask wearing, officials said, but the CDC guidance now states vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks indoors and outdoors, save for the most crowded settings.
Public transit, planes, schools, health care facilities, prisons, and homeless shelters all fall under settings where masks should be worn. Additionally, those who aren't fully vaccinated should continue to protect themselves and others from spreading COVID-19 by wearing a mask.
Carney said 56% of Delawareans 16 years and older have received at least one shot of the vaccine by Thursday, May 13, 2021. 830,781 doses have been administered.