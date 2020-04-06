In his latest amendment to a declared State of Emergency, Governor John Carney banned all short-term rentals--including vacation homes, hotels, motels, and rental condos--as part of his game-plan to combat the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Commercial lodging will be closed in the state of Delaware trough May 15, 2020, the governor announced in his 10th amendment, or until public health officials deem the move no longer necessary.
“All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity, and save lives,” said Governor Carney. “This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware. Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home. Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this – but it’s going to take all of us.”
Exempt from this issuance are "certain Delawareans" and essential workers--including caretakers with nearby family, health care providers, journalists, victims of domestic violence seeking alternate shelter, and individuals utilizing public housing vouchers--who may need access to short-term living arrangements.
Door-to-door solicitation was also banned in the declaration, and additional stores were ordered closed, including pawn shops, video games stores and electronic retailers, ice cream and custard stands (except for drive-thru service) and ice cream trucks.
Read the governor's latest modification to his State of Emergency: