In front of dozens of environmental advocates and supporters at Lums Pond State Park, Governor John Carney on Thursday, August 3, 2023, signed seven pieces of environmental legislation focused on climate change.
The bills range from expanding the Delaware State Energy Office to expanding the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program.
State Representative Deb Heffernan said the centerpiece of the legislation is the Climate Solutions Act which targets to reduce net emissions by 50% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.
"The most ambitious efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country," said Heffernan.
"Achieving a fifty percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050 are ambitious, but attainable goals," said Shawn Garvin, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
One of the bills that expands the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program was sponsored by freshman State Representative Sophie Phillips.
"It's important to me that we added used cars into this program as nearly three-quarters of car sales are used vehicles," said Phillips, "and lower income Delawareans are more likely to buy used."
The individual pieces of legislation signed Thursday by the Governor (with links to details):
- House Bill 99: (Climate Solutions Act) Lays out targets to reduce net emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050
- House Bill 10: Sets targets for purchasing electric school buses
- House Bill 11: Ensures large commercial buildings are equipped for solar installation
- House Bill 12: Expands the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 103: Amends Delaware code to make it easier to bring EV chargers into residential areas
- Senate Bill 170: Commitment to study offshore wind with neighboring states and PJM Interconnection
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 7: Expands the Delaware State Energy Office