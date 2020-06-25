As promised, Governor John Carney has signed an Executive Order, banning the use of chokeholds by executive branch policing agencies.
The signing comes one week week after the governor announced his intention to bring forth Executive Order #41, which impacts Delaware State Police, Capitol Police, Department of Correction, Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, and DNREC police.
Executive Order #41 bans chokeholds, kneeholds, or any kind of pressure on the neck area unless an officer reasonably believes that the use of such force is necessary to protect the life of a civilian or a law enforcement officer and other applicable control methods have been exhausted.
The order also requires deescalation training annually as well as implicit bias training and additional transparency regarding use-of-force policies by DSP and Capitol Police. Use of force policies and protocols for law enforcement will be published on the agency's website with some redaction, necessary to protect tactical information that could jeopardize officers' safety.
The executive order also bans the sharing of mugshots of minors -- except when public safety is at risk. The executive order notes that a child under the age of 17 will not have his or her mugshot photograph released or maintained on social media unless the child is charged with a violent felony under Title 11 of Delaware Code.
Under the executive order, officers will have access to crisis intervention training and services to improve response to individuals suffering from a behavioral health crisis.
Additionally, Delaware will now participate in the national-use-of-force database with that participation being mandated. This, Carney said, will help law enforcement identify and understand trends associated with use-of-force incidents and make informed hiring decisions, preventing officers who've been terminated for cause from being hired in the state.
The reforms come as law enforcement come in response to protests and as law enforcement come under scrutiny nationwide, for the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Talk is cheap. It’s on us to make progress,” said Carney in a written statement. “These are first steps that we can take administratively to improve the relationship between law enforcement agencies and communities of color in Delaware. I know that the General Assembly will build on these steps, and I thank legislators for their partnership...I know law enforcement in Delaware. The vast majority of officers here and across our country serve for the right reasons – to protect and strengthen their communities. They want meaningful change. Let’s keep working together to move forward.”
The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus has also outlined a series of reforms aimed at ending systemic racism and addressing police brutality. House Bill 350, to be heard in the state House's virtual session Thursday seeks to ban chokeholds. They're also scheduled to hear Senate Bill 191, a constitutional amendment, that's seeks to ban discrimination based on race, color, or national origin. The first leg of the constitutuional amendment has already passed in the state Senate.
Read Executive Order #41: