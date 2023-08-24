Delaware Governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Marion Proffitt Training Center in Odessa that sets up the Delaware Educator Apprenticeship Program.
House Bill 138 is aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in Delaware.
The bill's language says the program will complement the Grow Your Own Educator Program and teacher residency programs.
The Governor also signed a ceremonial copy of Senate Bill 156 which provides teachers, who previously worked as paraprofessionals in the schools, to receive partial credit towards their experience on the teacher salary scale.