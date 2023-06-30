Governor John Carney signed a half dozen pieces of legislation into law on Friday, June 30, 2023, in an attempt to make Delaware's roads safer.
At a ceremony in Legislative Hall in Dover, Carney signed House Bills 92 and 120, HS 1 for House Bill 94, and Senate Bills 68, 86 and 89.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Secretary Nicole Majeski said the legislation is warranted. All you have to do is look at the numbers.
"When we gathered at the Smyrna Rest Area at the memorial garden back in March to announce the traffic safety package we talked about the crisis that we're seeing on our roadways with the increased number of roadway fatalities and serious injury crashes," said Majeski. "Last year was one of the record years we've had for fatalities and at the time when we made the announcement in March we had seen 32 fatalities on our roads. Today that number is 75.
"This package of legislation, along with the investments we are making at DelDOT, the work DSP (Delaware State Police) and law enforcement is doing throughout our state, and the Office of Highway Safety, is going to save lives."
H.S. 1 for House Bill 94 sets up a five year pilot program for the use of speed cameras in work zones. State Representative Ed Osienski cited the 46-percent reduction in crashes in the I-95 Restore the Corridor work zone after the speed cameras were installed.
"Many know about the horrific accident in Maryland in a construction zone that killed six construction workers, so this is important legislation," said Osienski. "It also enables local law enforcement to utilize these in residential districts. As many of my colleagues know one of the biggest complaints we hear at community meetings is about speeding within residential districts."
State Representative Daniel Short was House sponsor of Senate Bill 86 that requires motorcyclists to wear a helmet for the first two years after getting their motorcycle license endorsement. Short raced motorcycles competitively.
"We were geared up," said Short, who raced for four years. "Dressed up in leather, big boots with steel toes, and a nice helmet. The track was probably a lot more civil than what is going on out on the highway today, and guess what, going Route 13 and Route 1 is not a competitive sport."
Other bills that Carney signed expand penalties for speeding over 90 miles per hour to a charge of reckless endangering, expansion of the current Move Over law, clarification of child car seat regulations, and installing flashing green lights on DelDOT snow plows for better visibility during winter weather.