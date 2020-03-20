Follow the rules and stay at home.

That was Gov. John Carney's most important message to Delawareans when he joined WDEL live on Delaware's Afternoon News Friday, the same day he announced the state would have a new, streamlined, statewide approach to testing for novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Tracking coronavirus

"So all the testing across state of Delaware...has been done with the state Public Health Lab and at the individual hospitals," Carney said. "It became clear we needed more tests...and that we needed to have a testing plan that was coordinated and statewide."

He said the state is still working to minimize the spread among its residents, and this plan should help. He also said it helps keep hospitals clear of those infected, to stop the virus from spreading at health care facilities.

"We don't want folks to go to the emergency room," the governor said. "If you do go to the emergency room, they might triage you in a tent they have set up outside to keep you away from other patients."

As the state expands testing, the likely result is identifying and reporting more positive coronavirus cases, which is worrying for Carney, who said he's seen evidence of people ignoring the directives he's issued about large gatherings. He warns more restrictions could come after he observed Delaware's beaches being crowded on a sunny, warm, summer-like day.

"The thing that worries me the most is people just aren't following our advice to stay out of crowded, public places," Carney said."We might have to close the beaches, people are just congregating in large gatherings...people in general need to follow the advice, sanitizing their hands, covering their coughs, and, if they're sick, staying at home."

Those efforts would minimize spread, which reduces the immediate need on the front-end, and lessens the impact on hospitals on the back-end, so hospitals continue to have the space to treat everyone who needs it.

Currently, gatherings in Delaware are restricted to 50 persons or less. But there's been no shutdown of all non-essential businesses, though health spas, gyms, movie theaters, and bowling alleys were ordered closed by the governor Thursday.

Carney cautioned, if Delawareans continue not to heed his warnings, a total lockdown--like some states have ordered--could come, but he admitted, other states have large problems.

"It certainly could get to that point if people don't pay attention to voluntary restrictions, and restrictions where we're ordering people, but they're just not following those orders. New York has a much worse situation on the ground; we don't want to have that situation."

When it comes to schools, Carney said parents can expect a longer closure than the initial two weeks he ordered in his State of Emergency. That closure, he said, was geared at helping schools and districts prepare for a longer shutdown.

"It's likely that we're going to have to extend that," he said. "I still want to see the reports back from some of the districts in terms of what they're doing to try to get some instruction done remotely, getting the younger children to be reading."

He applauded districts and schools on a job well done ensuring students are fed during the school closures--efforts that may have to continue.

"We're going to evaluate that situation over the weekend, and try to come up with a decision in the middle of the week--Thursday at thee latest--to provide some advice there," he said. It's likely that we'll have to extend that shutdown."

Carney said all of these decisions weigh heavily on him.

"Recognizing that everything you do has an effect on people's livelihoods, mostly, in terms of the shut-off of economic activity and jobs," he said. "I ask all Delawareans to follow the rules, and we'll get through this."