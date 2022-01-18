Gov. John Carney's administration will be distributing 125,000 KN95 masks to educators, childcare providers, and students in grades six and up in all of Delaware's public, private, and parochial schools and childcare centers as part of a one-time distribution, officials announced Tuesday.
The move was to ensure students could safely remain learning in classrooms. On a day where much of his latest update to Delaware's fight against COVID-19 was focused on evolving science about ensuring individuals are wearing the right kind of mask to protect themselves and others, Carney said this move will help "continue to slow the surge of COVID-19" and minimize spread in those quarters.
"We did decide to focus on our schools because it is our highest priority to keep children in schools. We know that schools are safe places," Carney said on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. "We're excited about this opportunity. We have a lot of testing that's going on directly with the schools again, with the purpose of keeping them in in-person instruction. We know that's challenging for many schools and districts because staff and teachers are testing positive and have to sit on the bench, but we'll continue to focus on that high priority."
Amid a surge that is overwhelming Delaware's hospitals, Director for the Division of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay said Omicron now represents 93% of cases in the state to Delta's 7% representation. Carney noted testing was showing positivity rates just shy of 30%, which is slightly improved over the previous week's rate that was slightly above 30%.
More good news came in the form of a decrease in hospitals beds being occupied by COVID-19 cases, down to 683 from 759. However, the seven-day moving average of new positive cases stood at 2,500, which Carney noted was "really high," and a far cry from when the state was working to get that number down below 100 over the summer.
In order to help those numbers, Rattay again stressed ensuring individuals received their full set of vaccination shots, including boosters. For the week of January 3 to January 9, Rattay said the unvaccinated population continued to make up a majority of new positive cases at 53%, hospitalizations at 60%, and deaths at 72%.
However, as a whole, 88% of new positive cases had not received their booster shot, and 91.4% of those hospitalized had not received their booster. She said this is because the current vaccines and boosters target a spike protein which helps COVID-19 otherwise evade antibodies generated by prior infection or two doses of the vaccine.
"With Delta, the antibodies from the vaccine or from prior infection offered more protection against the infection. We're seeing that's less the case for people fully vaccinated or who've had prior infection as it relates to preventing Omicron infection," Rattay said. "However, Moderna says its booster increased antibody levels against Omicron by 37 times, and Pfizer said its booster increase levels by 25 times. Now [being] fully vaccinated still protects against severe illness, but the boosters are much more likely to block the infection."
The other thing to do to protect one's self is what public health officials have been touting since the beginning of the pandemic, Rattay said, but with some added nuance as they've learned more. Wearing a ask helps reduce the spread of the virus. Wearing the right mask is dramatically more effective.
"What the CDC is saying is any mask is better than no mask, but make sure that whatever mask you wear fits you well. And we've talked about that a lot. Make sure that there are no gaps around your face, and make sure that you wear it correctly--and consistently correctly--meaning over your mouth and nose, and wear at at all times," she said. "The CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask that fits well and is most tolerable to you."
As such, Rattay said protection levels broke down as such:
- All masks and respirators provide some level of protection
- Properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection
- Cloth masks do provide the least protection, especially if they are single-layered and don't have a filtration layer
- Multi-layered masks can make a big difference.
- Disposable masks are better at filtration, but often there are gaps around the base.
- KN95 masks offer even more protection
- A well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirator, an N95, offers the highest level of protection when worn properly. If it's worn incorrectly, it will be less effective.
- Wearing a mask effectively means a seal should be formed around the face, which means those wearing the wrong size or with facial hair will see increased risk.
The referral for these types of masks is slightly different than at the beginning of the pandemic, when officials urged not using N95s to allow for their procurement and use by healthcare professionals, she noted.
In the meantime, the state will continue to struggle with meeting the demand for testing needs. At the start of the pandemic, Carney said he was anxious to ramp up the process to the point where officials are conducting 80,000 tests a month. On Tuesday, Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall said they were presently conducting, at times, upwards of 62,000 tests a week, with a new FEMA testing location opening up just this week.
"We know there's a demand, so we are trying to traverse the state as best as possible and identify locations where we can do the most good," Schall said. "At the same time, I want to make sure we remind people about the home process. You can get the link at de.gov/gettested."
Additionally, Carney noted President Joe Biden announced the launch of a site for every household in America to request four free rapid tests, available by request at special.USPS.com/testkits.