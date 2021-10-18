The flu and COVID-19 will be circulating at the same time this winter, and as socialization moves indoors due to dropping temperatures, that has Gov. John Carney a little worried.
"I'm worried about the surge that we've seen with the indoor season, weather gets colder, people are inside more often; we don't have as many of the protective measures as we had last winter--you saw the surge that we had last winter--that was before people were getting vaccinated. So the science tell us it should be much better."
Carney called Delaware's vaccination rates "pretty good." Sixty-four percent of Delawareans eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated while 80% of Delawareans 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state's vaccine tracker.
"Our numbers are pretty good, but if you still do the math, we have just short of one million people, and if you have 20% of the population that's not vaccinated [at all] that's still a pretty big number," cautioned Carney.
The age group that continues to elude state health officials are young adults ages 18 to 35. That population just recently surpassed the 50% vaccination rate.
"So you really kind of have to think--as you talk and think about mitigation and restrictions--those populations, and where they congregate, and try to figure out ways to get them over whatever hesitancy they have to get vaccinated," he said.
But data shows flu vaccination rates are on par with the past year, signaling that people are being more cautious, Carney said.
"I would have guessed that that wouldn't have been the case with all the focus on COVID," said the governor. "That tells me that people are paying attention, that they have some similar concern--as I do--about going into the winter season, indoors, more contact, less restrictions, less mitigation, and so that's a good thing that people are being more cautious, more careful."
Carney rolled up his sleeves last week to get vaccinated at a Claymont Walgreens, saying he'll never get tired of getting shots on-camera, if it helps people get vaccinated.
Though with more people circulating, limited mitigation strategies in place, but no restrictions, the recent surge tied to the Delta variant, while on the downswing, stressed hospitals. Though the facilities were no where near capacity levels, they were open for elective procedures, and balancing those with COVID-19 patients proved difficult.
"They were feeling more pressure than they did at 475 [hospitalizations] last winter because they were doing elective surgeries," said Carney. "To keep hospitals operational, they need to be doing their regular business for people's health, safety, and that challenge is then providing adequate emergency services for those with COVID."