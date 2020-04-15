A resident sits in her room after being tested with Covid-19 in a nursing home in Bergheim, eastern France, Tuesday April 14, 2020. Amid growing public concern about the virus spreading unchecked in nursing homes, French authorities have stepped up testing and started counting virus deaths in facilities for the elderly. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.