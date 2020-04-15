Greater direction on the 11th amendment Governor John Carney made to his State of Emergency declaration came down from officials Wednesday, a day after the move was previewed during the latest novel coronavrus COVID-19 pandemic update for Delaware.
The most recent addition to the SOE requires nursing facilities to "immediately ensure they are in full compliance with the Public Health Authority guidance related to COVID-19."
The Division of Public Health will be providing guidance for policy, procedure, and protocol adjustments.
"Our elderly populations, and especially Delawareans in long-term care facilities, are at very high risk for COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. These stricter measures that we're issuing today are intended to save lives,” Carney said. “All Delawareans should do their part to protect their neighbors, friends, and family members--especially those who are immunocompromised. We know the weather is getting nicer. But continue to stay at home. Don't go out in public unnecessarily. You'll only increase the risk for everyone. We'll get through this. But we need to keep working together."
Specifically, nursing facilities must now:
- Establish a cohort of staff who are assigned to care for known or suspected COVID-19 residents.
- Designate a room, unit, or floor of the nursing facility as a separate observation area where newly-admitted and re-admitted residents are kept for 14 days on, while being observed every shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
- Designate a room, unit, or floor of the nursing facility to care for residents with known or suspected COVID-19.
While residents who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 are now permitted to return to their facilities, the Governor Bacon Health Center has been designated as a non-acute alternate care site for patients who have been discharged from the hospital.