The 15th modification to Governor John Carney's State of Emergency declaration rescheduled Delaware's presidential primary--for a second time.
The primary will now be held on July 7, 2020, pushed back again from June 2 due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The modification also declares all eligible voters will receive mail-in absentee ballots.
The amended State of Emergency also officially formalizes steps for certain small businesses to reopen ahead of the Friday, May 8, 2020, deadline.
“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote, and these changes will allow all Delaware voters to safely exercise that right,” said Carney.
All voters will be permitted to select the "sick" or “temporarily or permanently physically disabled” options on their absentee ballots to case a vote in the presidential primary election, even if they are not currently exhibiting symptoms of novel coronavirus COVID-19. Voters must complete an online application to receive the absentee ballot.
School board elections were also scheduled for July 21, and social distancing is a requirement for in-person polling locations, with no more than 10 members of the public permitted in any location at a time.
Christina School District's referendum remains scheduled for June 9, 2020.
Some businesses will be permitted to reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday as long as they can provide sales via curbside pickup:
- Department stores, clothing stores, and shoe stores;
- Craft or hobby retailers;
- Book and periodical retailers;
- Office supply, stationery, and gift stores;
- Tobacco and vape shops;
- Used merchandise retailers;
- Consumer goods rentals;
- Electronics retailers;
- Video, video game, or computer game rental or similar retail;
- Other general merchandise retailers
The following shops can open while permitting, by appointment, a maximum of two occupants per half-hour:
- Pawn shops;
- Luggage, jewelry, and leather goods retailers;
- Sporting goods;
- Music and musical instrument retailers
Barbershops and hair salons can open under the restrictions that they only provide hair care services, by appointment only, with no more than two appointments at a time per location with no less than 15 minutes between appointments to perform a proper cleaning, with signage indicating walk-ins are not permitted, while employees must adhere to social distancing restrictions whenever possible, wash hands thoroughly between appointments, submit to temperature checks daily, and those with compromised health issues must wear masks at all times. No magazines or shared materials can be provided.
Additionally, graduations are permitted to take place as long as participants and attendees remain in their vehicles at all times--windows are permitted to be opened halfway if need be--and vehicles contain only family members who live in the same households, and items cannot be exchanged between vehicles. No outdoor seating can be provided. Vehicles must also remain nine feet apart, including side-to-side parking, and property owners will be required to mark off this spacing.