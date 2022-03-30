Bruce Willis was born in Germany, made his name in Hollywood, but spent most of his childhood just across the Delaware Memorial Bridge from Wilmington.
Willis's daughter Rumer announced Bruce is stepping away from his acting career to focus on recovering from Aphasia, which affects speech and other communication.
Dr. Kim Gannon, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Program at ChristianaCare said her department sees Aphasia symptoms quite frequently.
"Most of the time that we see patients come in with Aphasia is with acute strokes. They come in after they were talking with their family at dinner and all of a sudden their speech goes out and they can't say anything anymore, and they don't seem to be understanding their family members."
Gannon said Willis' prognosis is tough to judge at this point, without knowing more details as to why the 67-year-old suddenly developed what is a symptom, not a disease.
"It depends on why he had this Aphasia. Just like if someone comes in with a numb pinky, well that's great, but we don't know what to do about that numb pinky until we know why they have a numb pinky. Same thing with Aphasia, we don't know if it's reversible, if it's fixable, if it's treatable, until we know why he had the Aphasia."
In Willis' childhood home of Carneys Point, New Jersey, Roman Pantry Owner Maryann DiMarco said Willis once said they had "The Best Cheesesteak on the Planet", and said she just had dinner with him before the pandemic struck.
"His father would go and visit him, and I would always send large cheesesteaks to Bruce, and large subs, and his father would come back with signed posters."
Willis' father Walter worked as a welder and master mechanic, and Bruce went on to have jobs at both the Salem Nuclear Power Plant and DuPont Chambers Works.
The town is now rallying around Willis as the country begins to learn the details of his condition.
A customer at the Roman Pantry Wednesday summed up what many are thinking.
"We love you Bruce, no matter what."