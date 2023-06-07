New Castle County's High Angle and Confined Space Rescue team (HACSR) was called out to the St. John the Beloved carnival on Tuesday night, June 6, 2023, after a ride malfunctioned, stranding twenty people.
According to Mill Creek Fire Company, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when their personnel, who were providing EMS and fire protection for the carnival, heard a loud noise in the area of the ride known as "The Zipper."
The ride had broken down, stranding riders in cages which are designed to spin as the ride rotates.
Firefighters and HACSR techs at times working in the rain, used tower ladders from Christiana and Brandywine Hundred fire companies, and an aerial ladder from Mill Creek Fire Company, to rescue everyone over the span of two hours.
One person was taken to Christiana Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The incident is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office which has jurisdiction over carnival rides.
They said the ride has been taken out of service pending their investigation.