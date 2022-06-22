Carnival Cruise Line has settled a lawsuit from Delaware and 45 other states over a data breach.
In 2019, the hacker got access to employee and customer names, passport numbers, driver's license numbers, and credit card numbers.
Carnival will pay one-and-a-quarter million dollars and make several changes to its operation.
The company will have a breach response plan, employee training, and multi-factor authentication for remote email access, among other things.
445 Delawareans were impacted by the breach.