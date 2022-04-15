"It's remarkable...what is possible when we don't give up on each other, when we don't hide from each other, when we don't crouch and turn inward from each other, but when we open our arms, our hearts, our minds, and our souls to each other," said U.S. Sen Chris Coons. "This is indeed the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."
On Good Friday, Coons shared with the WRK Group--made up of the Warehouse, REACH Riverside, and Kingswood Community Center communities--that Delaware's federal delegation had been able to secure $10 million for the Kingswood facility in its pursuit of upgrading to larger accommodations
The community has outgrown the 17,494 sq. ft. facility, and REACH Riverside CEO Logan Herring said these funds bring the organization across the halfway point in its effort to find funds that will permit for an upgrade that will better serve what the community needs right now.
"[Coons, Carper, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester] have been champions for the work that we're doing here in Riverside, and to secure $10 million for us to build this new state-of-the-art community center in our neighborhood that needs it the most, it's a huge day for us," Herring said. "We are $10 million closer to our goal of $42 million."
Herring noted that he investment brings them to just over the halfway point for funding of the planned facility--one that has five times the space of their current facility. Additionally, there's an even bigger plan to positively impact the community around the center.
"We're about 20 away--we are up to a little over $22 million--and our goal is to finish the fundraising effort by the end of 2022. We have really aggressive, ambitious goals, but we truly believe we can get there with support like we're getting today," Herring said. "There will be a brand new building...We're very fortunate that Kingswood has 12 acres of land, so we'll be able to build a new facility of about 100,000 sq. ft. on the vacant land that we have, and then move operations over and demolish this one. Then, our goal is to put at least 50 to 55 single-family homes on this property as well, to introduce homeownership to this project that we're doing."
Looking around at the disadvantages faced by the immediate community, U.S. Sen Tom Carper said the Kingswood Community Center was an obvious choice for acquiring and providing funding
"Within a couple of miles of here, there's a lot of poverty, a lot of families where kids don't have kind of love and nurturing parents that [many are] fortunate to have, there's a big prison very close to where we were standing here today," Carper said. "Folks in this community haven't had the kind of support they want and need for years, and something's got to happen to transform their lives."
That something, Carper said, was the investment he and Coons were present to announce for the center Friday, April 15, 2022.
"This will be the the spark plug, the life plug, of the transformation that's occurring here, and it's something we're thrilled to be a part of," Carper said. "We're competing against requests from 50 other states, from 98 other senators, from 434 other representatives, and the the reason why this project was was chosen above many, many other meritorious projects is we demonstrated the clear need, and the return on investment, which is going to be palpable, and real, and long-term."
Having already shown the impact his initiatives have had on the communities in which he operates, Coons said Delaware's delegation was confidently satisfied in placing its trust in Herring's efforts to bring a new facility here, and expand housing options for those who live here.
"REACH Riverside has developed a comprehensive, thorough, community-grounded plan for the redevelopment of a very large area of Wilmington's Riverside community, and they have already demonstrated the ability to attract and to deploy money from foundations, corporations, individuals, from the city, county and state governments, and they have a record of accomplishment," Coon said. "Building the Warehouse, which is a teen service center; underway already is the reconstruction of hundreds of units of formerly public housing; and this anchor of the Kingswood Community Center is going to be the last critical piece of making this entire project work. The new Kingswood Community Center will provide everything from a health services center, to pre-K and Early Learning Center, to senior center and senior services. It will help sustain the community that is being rebuilt right around us here."
Herring just wanted to thank the senators and Blunt Rochester, who was unable to attend Friday, for not forgetting about them.
"Not only are they leaders in the nation, but they don't forget about us back home and we really appreciate that," Herring said. "This entire project that we're doing is a purpose-built community. It's a $300 million project, 600 homes, but we understand that we have to have the amenities, and Kingswood has always been the heartbeat of the community. We want that heartbeat to continue to flow as we rebuild and revitalize this community."