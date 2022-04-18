Delaware's US Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons announced Monday that they secured $500,000 in funding for the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to help complete the next 10 affordable homes the organization builds.
“There is an enormous need right now for affordable housing up and down the state, and I’m so proud that we were able to deliver these much needed funds to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, which is helping bridge the gap and providing hard working Delaware families with homes,” said Carper.
According to the senators, the funding will come from the omnibus appropriations bill passed in March, and is part of $100 million coming to Delaware projects and communities across all the Delaware counties. .
“Every American deserves a safe, sanitary, decent and affordable place to live,” said Coons. “Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been a steadfast pioneer in achieving that goal here in Delaware, and I’m so glad our congressional delegation helped secure such necessary and impactful funds.”
A neighborhood revitalization strategy funded through a pair of Delaware State Housing Authority Strong Neighborhood Housing Fund grants is targeting 20 homes--10 completed with 10 under constructions--including the homes included in this round in the Hope Hill neighborhood