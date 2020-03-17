Delaware's junior U.S. Senator Chris Coons said he expects the Senate to swiftly pass a second supplemental spending bill tied to the coronavirus outbreak.
The financial assistance package would be on top of the $8.3 billion emergency funding bill already signed by President Trump.
"It is principally focused on making sure that folks can get coronavirus tests for free, that people who have to stay home get sick leave, that folks who lose their jobs get access to unemployment insurance" he said.
Coons said he's advocating for a number of additional provisions that cover a wide range of bases.
"Making sure that our first responders, in particular, the volunteer fire companies have everything they need in terms of personal protective gear; making sure that our states and communities have the resources for outreach to folks who don't have permanent homes, people who are homeless; to make sure that we're providing food support for the kids who are home from school who would otherwise be getting perhaps their one balanced healthy meal a day through school lunch."
Once the supplemental spending bill passes in the Senate, he said disbursement to the states would take a week or two.
"One of our real challenges has been differences of opinion between state and federal elected officials. It seems to me that this is the time for all of us to show that we can work well together and deliver the results that our communities need."
Another emergency bill will likely follow, aimed at supporting hard-hit industries like travel, hospitality, and small businesses.
"What I think is most important is that we stay calm. We follow the advice of the CDC and our Department of Public Health, that we practice good hygiene and social distancing, and that we provide the resources we have to and that we can to support working families in need."
With 16 cases of coronanvirus in Delaware, Coons said he's concerned. His staff has been working from home since Friday.
"It's important for folks to follow what is simple good hygiene. Wash your hands. Stay home if you have symptoms. Don't take needless risks, particularly for those who are older. So we aren't visiting--although we've got our kids home from college--we're not going to visit either Annie's parents or my parents, short-term or long-term."
Individuals who are 65 and older should avoid social contact as much as possible, per CDC guidance.
"For those who are their family, neighbors, and loved ones--check in and make sure they have the medication, the food, the support they need."
In the meantime, senior U.S. Senator Tom Carper said his staffer who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is doing well.
"I talked to my staffer within 48 hours of [them] coming down with symptoms...home, doing good within 48 hours, a young person--young people tend to bounce back more quickly," said Carper.
Carper, outside the Amtrak station in Wilmington, said his focus is on the root cause of COVID-19.
"How do we get a vaccine developed and available a lot sooner than a year from now, how do we identify a medicines that can actually treat the symptoms so that people don't die," he said. "With Delaware, we're right here in the home of the Delaware Valley, home to a lot of the greatest pharmaceutical companies in the world, we need to do our best to make sure they're working together to get us across the finish line a lot sooner."