Delaware's US Senators are hailing the appointment of a former Governor to a multi-national group whose stated goal is to stimulate economic development and world trade.
Tom Carper and Chris Coons Saturday praised the Senate's confirmation of Jack Markell as the US Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Carper called Markell a "steadfast Governor," prudent State Treasurer" and a "skilled businessman" he's known for more than 20 years, while Coons called the ex-Governor a "dedicated and capable public servant" with the requisite "experience, intelligence and character" for the post.
The OECD is a 38-country intergovernmental group headquartered in Paris.