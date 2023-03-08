The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, chaired by U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D - DE), will hold a hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023, to discuss environmental and public health threats created by the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that occurred over a month ago.
The Norfolk Southern derailment involved tank cars loaded with vinyl chloride resulting in a fire that lasted for several days. A second Norfolk Southern derailment not involving hazardous materials occurred last week, also in Ohio.
"We've invited the CEO of Norfolk Southern to come and testify, we've invited witnesses from EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency), witnesses from Ohio's EPA, in order to find out first of all what happened in both instances, and what can we do to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Carper.
"Are these the exceptions or is this something that we need to be even more concerned about? Are there adequate rules and regulations in place? Are they being adhered to? We'll get to the truth on Thursday."
Carper said carrying dangerous chemicals by rail is preferred over moving them by tanker truck.
"People in this country would be surprised how much chemicals go across our country not on roads, for the most part they don't go on roads because of the danger, they usually move around on trains because they're safer," said Carper.
"The movement of freight can occur safely or can occur unsafely. The events of the last couple of weeks with Norfolk Southern suggests that there's something wrong here. We want to get to the truth."
The hearing is being held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Dirksen Senate Building in Washington, D.C.