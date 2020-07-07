Senator Tom Carper remembers Allan Loudell from both his days as governor and currently, as U.S. Senator.
"Allan was really a bit of a throwback; he was not a 'gotcha journalist.' He was interested in getting information, sharing information…he was not into sensationalism.”
He loved being interviewed by Allan
“He was one of those people who would never cut me off, or cut off anybody he was interviewing—that’s just not his style. He was interested in having conversation and didn’t have to be an antagonistic conversation, but conversation that was designed to illicit straight answers, good answers, and good practical information.”
Carper’s last interview with Allan on WDEL was on the coronavirus pandemic
“Once every 100 years we have a pandemic in this country, and for him, my last interview with Allan, we finished out on the story of the century, it was a memorable in and of itself.”
They knew each other well
Allan never left work early—he often worked long days and nights to avoid traffic. But every year, he asked to leave his anchor shift a little early to attend Senator Carper’s annual Toys for Toys holiday gathering. It’s among the senator’s favorite memories of Loudell—seeing him faithfully show up every year for decades--with gifts in hand--and watching him work the crowd.
“When you think of party animal, Allan Loudell is not the person who comes to mind, but would come every year for gosh, 25 years or more,” he said. “I had no idea what political affiliation Allan was, but he would always come, bring a gift, stay for a while, enjoy the fellowship…but he was just there every year, and I think it brought him great joy.”
Loudell was a model journalist, who’s absence leaves a hole in the Delaware market
“We could use a lot more like him in the news business these days, and I just feel very lucky to have been able to work him all these years,” said Carper. “Hopefully, there are others who will inspired by his memory, and folks who maybe will think about what they want to do with their lives, and they’ll say: ‘Maybe I could do what Allan Loudell did,’ and we could use a few of them.”