Senator Carper added his voice to those of his fellow Democrats, praising the legislation supporters call the Inflation Reduction Act.
Speaking on the Senate floor Saturday, Carper claimed the bill would eventually result in a windfall for job seekers.
"Analysis by the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst projects that the Inflation Reduction Act--this legislation that we're debating--will help create 9 million new jobs over the next decade..9 million, over the next decade," said Carper.
Carper also outlined one way he said the measure would cut prescription costs.
"It does so, in part, by capping patients' out-of-pocket costs in the Medicare Part D program at $2000.00 per year," said Carper.
The Congressional Budget Office Thursday released information saying the bill would actually raise prescription costs, and Republicans say the $739,000,000,000-dollar measure will raise taxes during a recession.
The bill passed Sunday, and Carper's office released a statement afterward, calling the passage a "monumental step forward for our nation and our planet."