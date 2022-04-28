On Thursday, those who knew and loved Dr. Terrance "Newt" Newton Sr. gathered in Wilmington to join members of his Warner Elementary family and honor the beloved principal with a fitting dedication.
"I appreciate the support, outpouring of love, and generosity during this time," said Newton's wife, Paula. "The renaming and dedication of this street sign in Dr. Newt's name is meaningful in many ways. Street signs provide direction, like the lessons Dr. Newt taught his babies. He provided direction, a path forward, and he helped them navigate everyday life experiences."
Coming together on the steps and sidewalk of Warner Elementary along what was previously West 18th Street, Newton's friends and family watched as a sign was unveiled in front of the school dedicating the road as Dr. Terrance Newton Way. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said Newton's greatest gift to his students wasn't just his love for them, but his belief in them, their abilities, what they could accomplish, and how they could impact and improve this world.
"When we heard of his death, we thought an appropriate gesture by the city would be to name the street in front of his school in his honor, with a sign that reminded the students of Principal Newt each time they walk into the school," Purzycki said. "I signed an executive order to that effect. While we honor Newt with the street naming, the real value of these signs is to remind all of us of what a life well-lived looks like. It is a life that should set an example to all of us, to remind us that a life dedicated to others, giving more than receiving, and always loving our children is the essence of a spiritual existence."
Those signs honoring that legacy will also play a role in reminding the "babies" Newton loved that their path through life as they receive their education is also a reflection of the students in whom he believed, said Red Clay Consolidated School District Superintendent Dorrell Green.
"His name was Newt," Green said. "Each and every one of us will take a part of that as we move forward and carry his legacy on, and for every student who comes through these doors, just know that each of you carry a part of who he was, and what he represents, and it's up to you, as well, to carry that legacy forward. As you stand here with blazers and ties on, that is a representation of the excellence and the expectation that we set forth, not just for you, but for the community as a whole."
Warner Elementary Assistant Principal Kimberly Bruinton said she was happy she'd arrive to work each day and be reminded of such a great man.
"I am grateful that the city is honoring America's Principal, because Newt impacted so many lives. As a man of principle, integrity, and fidelity, he advocated for his babies by his example," Bruinton said. "How appropriate that the street running in front of Warner campus be named in his memory. It truly serves as a reminder to the friends and families of Warner, as well as the Thunderbirds--past, present, and future--of his marvelous example. As my good friend always said, we have work to do, so let's get to work. Warner Thunderbirds, we have an assignment. He gave us everything that we needed. Let's get to work."