While cases of COVID-19 behind bars are dropping, the outbreak remains significant, according to the latest numbers released by the Delaware Department of Correction.
Numbers, as of Tuesday, December 8, 2020, provided by DOC show 381 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. That's down 85 cases from earlier in the week, when 466 inmates tested positive for the contagious respiratory illness.
Howard Young prison in Wilmington has 192 COVID positive inmates while Vaughn prison has 154 inmates with the virus. Less than two dozen inmates at both facilities are symptomatic, according to the Delaware DOC.
A total of 896 correctional officers and staff and a dozen prison contractors have also been diagnosed with the virus. That's up from the week prior when 85 correctional officers tested positive, according to DOC numbers. There's no breakdown among staff for symptomatic cases versus asymptomatic cases.
COVID-19 testing for correctional officers remains voluntary, according to DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis, who would've liked to have seen it be mandatory, but union contracts don't allow for it. She attributes this latest outbreak to correctional staff, including officers, counselors, and medical staff.
Visitation at all of Delaware's prisons remains suspended as a result of community spread of the virus.