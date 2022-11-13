Delaware's Department of Safety and Homeland Security is offering cash for guns this week.
They specifically want high-capacity magazine weapons that hold more than 17-rounds of ammunition.
Over the summer, state leaders made it illegal to possess a high-capacity magazine in the First State.
Delaware residents are being offered $15 for a magazine that holds 18 to 30 rounds, $25 for a magazine that holds more than 31 rounds, and $80 for drums that can carry up to 100 rounds.
Events will be held in each county. The first is Wednesday 4p-8p at State Police Troops 2 in Glagow, 3 in Camden and 4 in Georgetown. A second buy back will be held Saturday from 10a-2p at those locations.