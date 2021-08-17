Cash collection was suspended at the I-95 Newark Toll Plaza Tuesday afternoon after a sewage leak at the toll plaza building.
DELDOT began shutting down cash operations in both directions at about 3:45 p.m., and eventually shifted all traffic towards the high-speed EZ-Pass lanes.
Customers without an EZ-Pass transponder will now get a bill in the mail, similar to the Pay By Plate system used on the US 301 Bypass near Middletown.
The configuration caused delays on southbound I-95 even past 10 p.m., as DELDOT was forced to shut down two right lanes approaching the 896 interchange, to avoid confusing motorists who might unexpectedly be forced to exit the interstate when they were intending to go into the closed cash lanes.
Traffic can still access 896, but not until I-95 is reduced to two lanes.
DELDOT did not give an estimate for when cash toll operations would resume.