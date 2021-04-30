A stray cat became the first confirmed case of rabies in Delaware for the year after it bit two humans in Glasgow, public health officials announced Friday.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, the cat was in the area of Four Seasons Parkway and South College Avenue when it came into contact with two people. It was acting lethargic and had bite marks of an unknown origin, officials said.
Anyone who lives or spends time in the area is urged to be cautious, especially with their pets, as the cat may have transferred the virus to other strays in the area. Anyone who thinks a feral cat in their area of residence is urged to contact a veterinarian's office.
The cat was the first of 44 animals tested for rabies since the start of the year, of which only one--the cat in question--has come back positive. In 2020, 121 animals were tested and four cases were confirmed.
Both individuals who were bitten have begun rabies treatment.