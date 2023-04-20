New Castle County Police are alerting the public to an ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts going on across the area.
County Police spokesman Corporal Michael McNasby said unfortunately it doesn't take too much mechanical know how to remove the device.
"You'd think you'd have to be some sort of mechanic or have some type of skill, but in this case it's really not," said McNasby, "it can be stolen in seconds with just two cuts or three cuts with a reciprocating saw."
Police said as the value of precious metals remains high, so does the number of thefts of these devices.
"They're being scrapped at yards or resold, I think they go for $150 or $200 at a scrapyard," said McNasby, "and then also they're trying to get those elements out of the inside of that device as well."
McNasby said it will be pretty obvious if you've been victimized.
"The vehicle usually will start but you'll hear a very loud sound coming from the muffler and the vehicle will be very sluggish."
Police have some basic tips for trying to avoid having your vehicle targeted by a catalytic converter thief including:
- Park indoors if possible
- Park in a well-lighted area
- Look for cameras: Choose parking garages and parking lots covered by cameras when you need to park the vehicle.
- Consider installing a dash camera. Some dash cams use motion sensors and will record anyone close enough to your car to get to the catalytic converter. The presence of a camera can be enough to scare thieves off.
- Install an anti-theft device. Some car shops offer shields designed to make a catalytic converter harder to remove. We’re aware of no studies on how well these devices work, but it seems logical that thieves might move on to cars without them.
- If you own or work at a business or factory, park within a fenced area that’s busy during the day and secure at night.
McNasby said some vehicle owners are taking catalytic converter theft prevention a step further.
"Anti-theft cages being installed on cars, and some folks are actually painting the catalytic converter with bright fluorescent paint, or they're getting it etched either with the VIN number for the vehicle or the license plate number just to make tracking easier, and also to help deter that thief from taking the device," he said.
McNasby added that being vigilant and reporting suspicious activity can help as well.
"Usually these thefts occur in the late or early morning hours, and again, it can happen within seconds especially if the vehicle is higher up, they can get under a lot easier, make that cut and get it out of there within seconds."
CARFAX lists the top ten vehicles targeted for catalytic converter theft.