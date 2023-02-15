Vehicle owners continue to report thefts of pricey parts from right under their vehicles.
Catalytic converters are targeted due to their contents - precious metals. They are also easily accessible, but they are costly to replace.
Wilmington Police said Tuesday that the Criminal Investigations Division has made several arrests for recent incidents. Catalytic converter thefts have been reported in several locations, involving a range of vehicles.
Police advised vehicle owners to use a garage if possible, or at least try to park in a well-lit area. Anti-catalytic-converter theft devices are also available.
Additional tips courtesy of Wilmington Police:
Removing a catalytic converter takes only minutes using some basic, readily available battery-operated tools from a local hardware store. For the vehicle owner, it’s costly due to the loss of work, finding and paying for alternate transportation and then paying anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 to get your car fixed.”
The National Insurance Crime Bureau, and area law enforcement agencies, offer the following tips to vehicle owners to help prevent a catalytic converter theft:
Park vehicles, if possible, in a garage. If not possible, park in well-illuminated areas when possible. Fleet trucks and vehicles should be parked in an enclosed area that is secured, well-illuminated and locked if possible.
Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device. These are available from various manufacturers and can provide a level of security from theft. If your car has a security system, ensure the sensitivity is high. This ensures that the alarm will activate if a thief tries to cut off your converter.
Installing video surveillance or motion sensor lighting around your garage or driveway is also helpful.
Police encourage anyone who has been the victim of a catalytic converter theft to contact police and file a report as soon as possible. Anyone with information about catalytic converter theft incidents can also contact Detective Joran Merced at (302) 576-3637 or Joran.Merced@cj.state.de.us.
"We also encourage anyone who observes suspicious activity to contact police," police said.