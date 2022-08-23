New Castle County Police said the number of catalytic converter thefts remains high over recent weeks.
So far this year, county police said they've handled about 175 catalytic converter theft complaints.
Delaware State Police said they handled approximately 275 stolen converter reports in New Castle County, and about 40 more in Kent and Sussex counties.
That's about 500 vehicles damaged as a result of the catalytic converter thefts.
The converters are sought after because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium, and they can be removed in as little as two to three minutes by someone using a reciprocating saw.
Thieves target a wide variety of vehicles, but those with higher ground clearance like an SUV or a truck make easier targets.
To help protect your vehicle from being targeted, New Castle County Police have the following suggestions:
- Park indoors if possible: What thief would break into a garage when there are easier targets outside?
- Look for cameras: Choose parking garages and parking lots covered by cameras when you need to park the vehicle.
- Park in a well-lighted area: Thieves are less likely to steal where they’re more likely to be seen.
- Consider installing a dash camera. Some dash cams use motion sensors and will record anyone close enough to your car to get to the catalytic converter. The presence of a camera can be enough to scare thieves off to find easier prey.
- Install an anti-theft device. Some car shops offer shields designed to make a catalytic converter harder to remove. We’re aware of no studies on how well these devices work, but it seems logical that thieves might move on to cars without them.