The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has announced a reopening plan after it stopped in-person services when Delaware's state of emergency limited groups to 10 people or less.
The Diocese plans to limit attendance to 1/3 of the maximum occupancy, under state-mandated requirements.
Attendees will be required to required to wear face coverings, keep social distancing, and follow the pastor's direction for the reception of Holy Communion.
Delaware parishes may open for individual prayer and confession beginning on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Daily Masses will be permitted beginning on June 1, while Sunday Masses can begin on Trinity Sunday, June 7 (with Vigil Mass on June 6 also included).
Reverend W. Francis Malooly, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington said in a statement, “We are happy that we are able to open our churches to the faithful who hunger to once again receive the Sacraments. However, the safest thing for people to do is to stay home and participate in the Mass via livestreaming. This is especially true for those who are older, have health issues, or are caregivers to vulnerable individuals.”
Bishop Malooly dispensed the Sunday Mass Obligation for Catholics in Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore in March, and that remains in effect, as parishes continue to be encourage livestreaming.