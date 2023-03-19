Investigators are looking into the cause of a Newark-area house fire that resulted in a road closure early Sunday morning.
Crews from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and several other departments responded to 911 calls about a house on fire in the 600 block of Capitol Trail, across from Possum Park Apartments, at around 6:25 a.m.
Firefighters asked Delmarva Power personnel to shut off utility service to the affected house, which was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
Parts of Capitol Trail had to be closed to traffic while the fire was put out.
The situation was brought under control by about 7:10, and no one was hurt.
At this point, investigators haven't put a dollar amount on the damage to the house.