Joe Biden's presidential campaign is trying to woo voters who don't necessarily find him appealing, according to a CBS News political consultant.
The former vice president is moving to the left policy-wise to try to minimize differences between himself and his former chief rival, said Leonard Steinhorn.
"What he's doing is, he's inching toward Bernie Sanders and sending a message to the Bernie Sanders voters and Bernie Sanders supporters that 'There's really not much distance between [Biden and Sanders],' that [Biden] is with [Sanders] on a lot of these issues, and but the real difference that [voters] need to think about is between [Biden] and President Trump," said Steinhorn.
Sounding more like a consultant, Steinhorn said the Democratic front-runner can maintain his base during the coronavirus lockdown by being active online.
"He has to be able to use all sorts of social media to be able to reach out to those various constituencies that he wants to keep loyal to him," said Steinhorn.
Steinhorn said voter turnout in Wisconsin's Democratic primary shows people want to cast ballots, and adds for a running mate, Biden is looking for a woman who's a veteran office-holder, possibly a sitting Senator like Kamala Harris.
Steinhorn called on Biden not to be "too blatant" in getting his message out while the coronavirus lockdown goes on.