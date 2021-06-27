A nationally-renowned travel host recently spent time in one of his favorite cities, which happens to be Wilmington.
He first came to Wilmington about 30 years ago when he got off an Amtrak train during a routine stop on a trip from New York to DC, and there's a lot to love here, said CBS' Peter Greenberg.
"You've maintained your architecture, you've maintained your history, the downtown area, even though everybody got hit hard by the pandemic, is still coming back and some of your restaurants there have stayed open--some of them are incredible--it's a very manageable city, and of course, it's the history--there's just so much history there, and you don't have to look far to find it," said Greenberg.
Greenberg added his favorite thing about Wilmington isn't even in the city.
"It's your small airport there in New Castle. It's a secret--nobody knows it, and now that you have a couple of airlines vying for service and at least one airline that's returned, it becomes an alternate for Baltimore or DC," said Greenberg.
Greenberg said one way Wilmington could improve itself is to have more options for nightlife downtown.
You can hear Greenberg's "Eye On Travel" segments weekdays on Delaware's Afternoon News, and listen to his recent show from the Hotel DuPont at petergreenberg.com.