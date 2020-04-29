CBS3 news anchor and Dover High School alum Ukee Washington will serve as keynote speaker during Delaware State University's Virtual Commencement ceremony on May 16.
Washington was originally planned to speak in person at the school where he lived on campus as a child when his father Dr. Ulysses S. Washington was the head of the Agriculture Department.
Washington is in his 34th year at CBS3, where he started as a sports anchor in 1986, before transitioning to news. He has served as their evening news anchor since 2015.
He'll speak in front of the most unique commencement celebration in DSU's history, which will take place on the University's website and social media platforms.
The school has mailed their graduating seniors commencement robes and cabs, and the ceremonial cylinders designed to hold the diplomas.
The seniors were asked to take a picture of themselves in the robe and cap, and send it back to the school to be used during the ceremony.
Each of those pictures will appear on the screen during the Commencement as their name is called.
The University will also award an honorary doctoral degree to Donald Graham, founder of TheDreamUS, a scholarship program for undocumented immigrant students.
DSU has had 150 of those students enroll at the school since 2016, with their first graduates being recognized during May's ceremony.