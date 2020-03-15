The new guidance underscores just how much life in the United States will change as the country continues to fight the outbreak, and as officials nationwide order more schools, bars and restaurants to close.
"For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci
, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union"
Sunday morning. "We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."
There are at least 3,482 coronavirus cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Washington DC, according to government agencies and the CDC. At least 65 people have died. West Virginia remains the only state without any confirmed cases.
The US can expect more cases and deaths, Fauci said at a White House briefing Saturday, telling reporters: "We have not yet reached our peak."
Stricter than Delaware
The CDC recommendations are stronger than the ones issued in Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency declaration that went into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2020. At that time, Carney recommended event organizers cancel non-essential public gatherings of 100 or more people.
The CDC's recommendations cannot supercede advice from local public health officials.
New York City schools will close, mayor says
New York City schools will also close until at least April 20, following spring recess, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Schools will be closed on Monday, but teachers will report to work from Tuesday through Thursday for professional development on remote learning, according to the New York City Department of Education's website
. Students will be able to pick up technology for remote learning on Thursday and Friday.
Remote instruction will begin Monday, March 23, per officials. There will be special sites for children of crucial healthcare workers and first-responders. Meals will be available for students.
Schools in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties will also close for two weeks beginning Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
Restrictions placed on bars and restaurants
With the threat of further spread on the horizon, officials across the country have imposed a slew restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.
Local governments have encouraged residents to stay home and practice social distancing
. Some states, including California, New York and Washington state have banned large gatherings
.
And the restrictions and closures keep coming.
Bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio will close beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday night, Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday. Carryout and food delivery will still be allowed, the governor said.
A similar order was announced in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday that bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs will be closed. Restaurant capacities must also be reduced by half.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also ordered bars and restaurants to close, beginning at close of business Monday until March 30, he said Sunday. State officials are working to help coordinate food delivery with restaurants and delivery services. Drive-thru and curb-side pickup will also be allowed, the governor said.
In Boston, restaurants and bars will need to close by 11 p.m. every night, Mayor Marty Walsh said Sunday. These establishments must also reduce their capacity by 50% by removing and spreading out tables and chairs. The restrictions on hours do not apply to delivery or takeout services.
Officials in Hoboken, New Jersey announced a city-wide curfew starting Monday. Residents will be required to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exceptions for people who are required to report to work, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said Saturday.
Bars and restaurants in Hoboken won't be allowed to serve food inside their locations as of Sunday at 11 a.m. They "will be permitted to conduct food takeout and food delivery service only," Bhalla said.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday requiring downhill ski resorts close for a week due to the presence of coronavirus in the mountain communities with limited care capacity. Officials will continue to monitor the outbreak and may amend the executive order, the governor's office said.
More closures and curfews could be coming. Vice President Mike Pence said in a White House briefing Sunday that new guidelines regarding potential curfews and closures would be released Monday morning.
Trump says more tests will be available
President Trump declared a national emergency
Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal resources to combat the outbreaks.
"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever," he said.
More than 2,000 laboratories across the country will have high-speed testing capacity, Pence said.
Since the emergency declaration, Pence said, public health services have worked with FEMA and "have reached out to all 50 states to create a process that will enable all Americans who need to be tested to go to a community-based testing site outside of usual health care facilities."
These tests, Pence noted, will be focused on those "most in need."
The Trump administration said Friday it was partnering with the private sector to also boost testing capacity with both more tests and drive-through testing.
The country's testing system has received stark criticism from health officials and people who said they were turned away despite showing symptoms. Fauci said earlier this week the US testing system was failing to meet the public's needs.
On Friday, Trump said five million coronavirus tests would be available within a month. He also said American retail executives would be donating resources to facilitate drive-through testing across the country.