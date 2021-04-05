The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for cleaning and disinfecting facilities and homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday during the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing.
The science has shown that people can get infected via contaminated surfaces, but the risk is low. Regular cleaning of these surfaces with soap or detergent works. Disinfection is not necessary, Walensky said.
“Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings, schools and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, within the last 24 hours,” Walensky said.
In most cases, fogging, fumigation and electrostatic spraying is not recommended as a primary method of disinfection, and actually carries several safety risks.
Surface transmission can also be reduced by wearing masks consistently and correctly, Walensky said, in addition to proper handwashing.