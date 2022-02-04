A North East Police Department officer is being praised for helping a student from being involved in a crash Friday morning.
According to a school bus dash cam video posted by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, Corporal Annette Goodyear is seen clearly trying to stop a vehicle, as a student from North East Middle School is attempting to cross.
This is what hero police officers do! North East Police Officer Annette Goodyear saved a student from harm’s way early this morning. pic.twitter.com/efpgjqucuO— Dr. Jeffrey Lawson (@DrJalawson) February 4, 2022
As the student gets midway across the street, the officer begins to brace as a black car continues to speed towards the crosswalk.
Goodyear grabs the hand of the student, and begins to hurl them away from the path, as the driver then appears to realize the situation and slide to the left, either nearly, or actually, clipping the officer.
The driver, along with several bystanders, quickly rushed to the officer's aid, as the video cuts off.
Hornberger said she has spoken with North East Mayor Michael Kline, with the intention for a commendation for bravery.
Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson said "this is what hero police officer's do!"
Corporal Goodyear was taken to Union Hospital in Elkton where she was treated and released.
The wife of the Superintendent tells WDEL Goodyear immediately went to the student's home to make sure the middle schooler was okay.