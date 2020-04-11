Thousands annually jam St. Peter's Square in Rome and hundreds flock locally to their respective houses of worship to celebrate Easter and observe Passover.
Not this year.
For religious leaders across Delaware, their houses, unlike those of their congregants, are empty.
Restrictions on gatherings put in place as a result of the coronavirus crisis have forced churches and synagogues to shut down and for priests, ministers and rabbis to seek out alternative ways to reach their followers.
Many have turned to various forms of technology including social media or video conferencing via Zoom.
"All of our parishes are doing their best to do their own observances of Holy Week on their parish web sites or their parish social media pages," said Bob Krebs with the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington. “But not every parish is capable of doing that."
So Bishop Francis Malooly will be celebrating Easter Mass on YouTube.
"Eight p.m. — Holy Saturday Easter Vigil followed by the 8 a.m. Easter Mass."
Reverend Doug Gerdts at First and Central Presbyterian in Wilmington provided a Maundy Thursday worship service via SoundCloud.
Faith Presbyterian Church on Marsh Road broadcasts Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. on WDEL.
Wilmington's nearly 100- year-old Congregation Beth Shalom has been holding Shabbat services via Zoom.
Right Reverend Kevin Brown, Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Delaware, who is live streaming services, admits it's been a challenge, but it's forced him to change the way he looks at Christian worship.
"Church by its very nature is an assembly of people coming together and being glad to see each other and share stories and hugs," said Bishop Brown. "In some ways, it's really challenging and demanding, in other ways it's bringing out our creativity, and it's making us really rethink what the essentials are."
Brown has a message for all Christians during the COVID-19 crisis:
"We were baptized—not just for good times when everybody's healthy and feeling good and the sun is shining—but we were baptized, meaning called to participate in God's saving work, when the times are really toughest,” he said.