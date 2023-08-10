State officials gathered at the Wilmington Library on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to celebrate the expansion of the Telehealth Kiosk Program at state libraries.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said libraries today are more than just books.
"They are a vital part of the community providing services," said Blunt Rochester. "Education, jobs, housing, services for our veterans, in a kiosk. Access outside of these doors, outside of this building, that will help Delawareans thrive."
The program has now gone from three sites to thirteen with the assistance of $275,000 from Blunt Rochester's office.
"That was the plan, that was the proposal that was submitted to our office for our community project funding," said Blunt Rochester. "For those of you who are not aware of these kinds of funds they used to be called earmarks, but I call them cheer marks, because they make people happy."