A chain saw juggler, weekly Friday fireworks, and a celebration of Delaware's favorite celery stalk are among the highlights of the Blue Rocks' 2022 promotional schedule.
Minor League Baseball, including the Blue Rocks, are unaffected by the MLB lockout, so there will be High-A East baseball in Wilmington starting in April.
Wilmington's 30th season since reorganizing in 1993 including 12 post-game fireworks shows, on the 12 Fridays they play at home this season.
Dogs will be welcomed to Frawley during each Tuesday "Bark in the Park" home game, while on Sundays, gates will open a half hour early to allow fans to play catch in the outfield, along with kids being permitted to run the bases after the game.
Among the individual promotions is a tribute to the Blue Rocks' most delightful random mascot Mr. Celery on Saturday, July 23. The first 1,000 fans will get a t-shirt.
Bobbleheads featuring two of the Blue Rocks best players from the past 30 years will be handed out, including Jon Lieber, who threw the first pitch of the 1993 season and was the first Blue Rock to make the Majors on July 30, while Mike Sweeney will be honored on August 13.
Opening Night on Friday, April 8 against Brooklyn will feature the fireworks, but also "Mad Chad the Chainsaw Juggler", who has performed for the Memphis Grizzlies, Oregon Ducks, and even Jay Leno.
There will also be nights themed to wizards, wrestling, and "My Little Pony", among others.
Negro Leagues legend Judy Johnson, who is the namesake of Frawley Stadium's field, will be honored on Saturday, September 10.
Individual game tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., with the team saying there will be exclusive ticket deals at the ballpark from 10-2.
Just like last year, the bulk of Wilmington's schedule will be 6-game stretches either home or away, with the exception of each time they play Aberdeen, which will be split 3-home, 3-away with Ripken Stadium just 41 miles away from Frawley.