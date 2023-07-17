A man who's been wanted for about ten months in connection with a 2022 drug bust in Sussex County has been caught because of his cell phone.
Delaware State troopers said a Dagsboro police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by 35-year old Frank Lovett of Milford on Saturday, July 15, 2023, for using a hand-held cell phone while driving.
A computer check showed Lovett had an active warrant and he was arrested without incident.
Seven other men were arrested in that drug investigation in Greenwood and Ellendale last year.
Lovett is now being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on 121-thousand dollars bail.