Sussex County is Delaware's largest-growing county, according to a more detailed data release from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Delaware's southernmost county grew by 40,233 residents to 237,378, an increase of 20.4% over the 2010 count.
That increase is both person-count and percentage-wise larger than New Castle County, which still gained 32,240 inhabitants to build to 570,719 people, an increase of 6%.
Kent County also saw double-digit growth by percentage in the past decade, adding 19,541 residents to get to 181,851, 12% higher than a decade ago.
Overall, that puts Delaware at 989,948 residents, just below one million for the first time in history, and 94,277 residents behind Montana, who gained a second congressional seat. Delaware has not had two members in the U.S. House since 1823.
Racially, those identifying as "Black or African American Alone or in Combination" rose 18.9% in Delaware, equal to the change in New Castle County. That population rose 26.8% in Kent County, but just 7.1% in Sussex County.
That grouping makes up 25.7% of New Castle County as a whole, up 2 percent. Despite the increase, Blacks fell from 12.7 to 10.7% of the Sussex population.
In contrast, those responding as "White Alone or in Combination" gained just 4.4%, with New Castle County actually seeing a 3.1% reduction to fall from 67.5% to 61.1% of the upgraded population count.
Sussex County saw that same grouping increase by 20.2% in numbers, but percentage-wise drop from 80.9 to 80.7%.
Along with population count, the Census also announced that Delaware has 10.6% more housing units than 10 years ago.
The largest growth there was also in Sussex County, where there was a 30.8% increase to 142,280. Kent and New Castle Counties both saw 6.1% growth.
Detailed population breakdowns are being sent to local and state governments to begin redistricting processes ahead of 2022 elections.