Quite a difference from yesterday - replacing warm temperatures with significant snowfall - especially in Central Delaware.
At Noon, the state of Delaware's snow monitoring system was showing Dover with 7 inches of snow. Smyrna was reporting almost 8 inches. Townsend was reporting about 6 inches. Amounts then decrease as you go north, with 4 inches near Middletown, 2 inches in Glasgow and less than an inch in northern NCCO.
"There's a real difference between southern Delaware and northern Delaware and central Delaware. It's a small state, but we have a lot of different conditions," reported NBC10's Tim Furlong in Dover. "As we headed down from Bear and Middletown, we were driving and I was like 'this isn't that bad.' Then all of a sudden, I was like 'this is pretty bad.'"
The snow coming down hard in Dover, Delaware near Delaware State University - drive very carefully or better yet stay home!
When should you shovel? NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei says you'll definitely want to do it before you go to bed, as there will be a hard freeze overnight.
And while we may be in the back end of the storm, with the Winter Storm Warning issued for Delaware by the National Weather Service expiring at 4 p.m., potential problems still lie ahead in the form of gusty winds and coastal flooding.
