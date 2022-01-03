Quite a difference from Sunday to Monday - replacing warm temperatures with significant snowfall - especially in Central Delaware.
Ellendale has top honors in the state with 14-and-half inches of snow. Harrington and Seaford each received a foot of snow. Dover recorded 8.5 inches of snow, with close to 9 inches in Smyrna and almost 6.2 in Townsend.
The amounts decrease as you go north, with 5 inches near Middletown, 2 inches in Glasgow, 1.3 inches in New Castle and less than an inch in northern New Castle County.
At the beaches, Lewes reported 3.5 inches. Rehoboth recorded 4.5 inches.
"There's a real difference between southern Delaware and northern Delaware and central Delaware. It's a small state, but we have a lot of different conditions," reported NBC10's Tim Furlong in Dover. "As we headed down from Bear and Middletown, we were driving and I was like 'this isn't that bad.' Then all of a sudden, I was like 'this is pretty bad.'"
The #snow coming down HARD in Dover, Delaware near @DelStateUniv - drive VERY carefully or better yet stay home!!! Turn to @NBCPhiladelphia now for live coverage. @DelawareDOT #netde @WDEL @wdeltfx #traffic #weather pic.twitter.com/dfv11dyszn— Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) January 3, 2022
Delaware State Police report a 55-year old Felton man died in a single vehicle accident around 6:45 a.m. on Firetower Road.
The victim's Jeep ran off the road, into a ditch, and hit a tree head-on.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
That wreck was one of more than one-hundred property damage and injury crashes handled by troopers statewide on Monday, along with another 125 disable vehicles.
New Castle County
- Property Damage Accidents - 20
- Personal Injury Accidents - 0
- Disabled Vehicles - 12
Kent County
- Property Damage Accidents - 45
- Personal Injury Accidents - 5
- Disabled Vehicles - 76
Sussex County
- Property Damage Accidents - 48
- Personal Injury Accidents - 8
- Disabled Vehicles – 56
State police continue to ask motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in Kent and Sussex counties to allow plow teams to continue their work.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) snowplows were out all night, with crews from New Castle County moving south to assist beleaguered units in Kent and Sussex counties.
37-hundred Delmarva Power customers were without power Tuesday morning due to a significant outage in the Millsboro area. That situation had been rectified around 7 a.m.
Delaware Electric Cooperative, which had close to four-thousand customers without electricity, had cut that number down to less than 2-hundred Tuesday morning.
There are a number of closings and cancellations to report. To see WDEL's SnoWatch list, click here.