Delaware is moving backwards in its fight to get the novel coronavirus COVID-19 under control.
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Governor John Carney reintroduced some restrictions the First State had already moved beyond in light of rising new cases and daily average percentage increases.
“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” said Carney. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. Nearly 250,000 Americans, including 739 Delawareans, have already lost their lives to this virus. Our focus must be on protecting lives.”
The restrictions will take effect Monday, November 23rd at 8 a.m. include:
- Indoor residential gathers limited to 10 people.
- Indoor, non-residential gatherings limited to 30% of a venue's stated fire capacity, or 50 people, whichever is lower. This included weddings, funerals, worship services, performances, political gatherings, and events at public spaces, including fire halls.
- Outdoor gatherings limited to 50 people, with up to 250 permitted pending plan preapproval from the Division of Public Health
- Restaurants are restricted to 30% capacity indoors, but maintain additional outdoor seating allowances.
- Youth sports teams are prohibited from participating in or hosting tournaments with out-of-state teams, or from crossing state lines for tournaments, effective Tuesday, December 1 at 8 a.m.
Schools can continue to remain open for the time being, but DPH Director Karyl Rattay said a hybrid model remained the best approach.
“Transmission of COVID-19 has been rare in Delaware schools because students, educators and staff are following the basic health guidelines and doing their part to keep children in classrooms. Exposure is primarily occurring in social settings outside of school,” Rattay said. “Let’s follow their lead and do what works. Wear a mask. Avoid the urge to gather socially with friends or extended family outside your household. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. This is a difficult time for all Delawareans. Thank you for everything you’re doing. We’ll get through this.”
In the wake of new restrictions, DE Relief Grants Program was also extended for affected businesses. An influx of $25 million in additional CARES Act funding will be provided, and qualifying businesses like restaurants and taprooms will have their original grant amounts doubled.