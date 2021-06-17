A man currently in jail in Maryland for arson, has been charged with the same crime in Delaware.
44-year old Richard Lodeski, formerly of Wilmington, was charged by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office for a fire that caused 750-thousand dollars in damage at the Lighthouse restaurant complex in Dewey Beach in April, 2020.
Lodeski is also being blamed for a structure fire on Wolfe Neck Road in Rehoboth Beach in June of last year that caused 200-thousand dollars in damage.
He is currently serving ten years after pleading guilty to a pair of intentionally set fires in the Bel Air, Maryland area in June, 2020.