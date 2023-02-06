A 19-year old woman from Wilmington faces charges in connection with a fatal crash Friday night, February 3, 2023, in Newport.
Delaware State Police said Ariel Williams was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash.
She was driving an SUV westbound on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue when the vehicle crossed the double yellow line and hit an eastbound car head-on.
In the car was the driver, a 29-year old woman eight months pregnant; a six-year old girl; and, a four-year old boy.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The pregnant woman's baby was delivered at the hospital and both were listed in critical condition.
Williams faces the following charges:
- Vehicular Homicide First Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 2 counts
- Driving Under the Influence of the Combination of Alcohol and any Drug
- various traffic violations
She's being held at the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $63,000 cash bond.