World Series Champion manager Charlie Manuel and 2012 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips are among the headliners for the 2023 Wilmington Flower Market.
The Mother's Day weekend staple returns to Wilmington's Rockford Park Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13, with morning family entertainment followed by a wide variety of musical acts in the afternoons and evenings.
The musical lineup is anchored by Platinum Recording Artist Phillip Phillips, who recently released his fourth album Drift Back, and returned to American Idol this season as a mentor during Hollywood week.
His song "Home", which debuted when he won the 2012 competition, was nominated for Billboard Music, World Music, and Teen Choice Awards.
Friday's lunchtime will be a celebration of baseball, as the Phillie Phanatic is scheduled to appear at noon, along with Charlie Manuel, who will participate in a brief Q&A before signing autographs and taking pictures.
The Wilmington Flower Market is open from 10-8, and proceeds raised from the event goes towards local charities, with 29 different organizations receiving support in 2022.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
10-11AM Mr. Skip (Songs for Kids)
11-12PM Jungle John (Reptile Show)
12-1PM Flip-N-Mickeys (Celtic Rock Cover Band)
1-2PM David Darwin (One-Man Sideshow)
2-3PM Emily Drinker (Folk, Pop, Rock Original Artist)
3-4PM Andrew Moorer (Pop Rock Original Artist)
4-6PM Kicking Sunrise (Hip Hop, Pop, R&B Cover Band)
6-7PM Haha Charade (Indie Rock Original Band)
7-8PM Jimmy & The Parrots (Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band)
FRIDAY, MAY 12
10-11AM Sing Along Princess Parties with Superhero Friends
11-12PM I See Magic (Interactive Entertainment)
12-1:00PM: *Phillie Phanatic
12-1:30PM **Charlie Manuel (World Series Champion Baseball Manager)
12:30-2PM Broad Street Appeal (Modern Rock Cover Band)
2-3PM Meadow Perry (Bubble Magician)
3-4PM Red Smith (Folk, Country, Rock Original Artist)
4-5PM John Faye (Indie Rock Original Artist)
5-6PM Carly Simmons (Country Americana Original Artist)
6-8PM Royals (Alternative, Pop Cover Band)
*- 35-40 minute appearance
** - Brief Q&A followed by autographs and pictures
SATURDAY, MAY 13
10-11AM Music Play Patrol Featuring Mr. Boom Boom
(Music for Children)
11-12PM Party Princess Productions (Storytelling with Alice & her
Wonderland Friend/Adventures with the Superheroes)
12-1PM Beatlemania Now (Beatles Tribute Band)
1-2PM Ridiculous Nicholas (Family Comedy, Variety Entertainer)
2-3PM School of Rock Hockessin (House Cover Band)
3-4PM NITRO NITRA (Classic Rock Original Band)
4-5PM Die Tired (Modern Rock Original Band)
5-6:30PM ***Phillip Phillips (National Platinum Recording Artist)
*** - Five-song acoustic set, followed by autographs and pictures